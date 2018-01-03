Dear Sir,



My name is………Kelly………………………from………US Army………………………working for Genital David Rodriguez, of US Army in France and I am leading a ragtag platoon to a bank in

Claremont -- the Genital's staff pronounces it "Clarmon" -- where there's 16 million in

gold just waiting to be picked up.

Crapgame is going with us because such a venture needs a sound financial mind along in case there's a bonus. And a lot of help carrying the .30 caliber machine gun.

Oddball is going to join us providing armored support since he's been holding himself in reserve, in case the krauts launch an offensive that threatens Paris, or maybe even New York, then he

can move in and stop them.

But for $16 million dollars, he and his men can become heroes for three days. Big Joe lends a good head for tactics, and because they always need a loud mouth sergeant for stuff like this. I have been authorized to receive it here in my country but since it's in a bank behind enema lines, it could be the perfect crime this way. Please send me the details on how to drink wine, eat cheese and catch

some rays, y'know. Do that and I will get back to you as soon as possible.



(A) Full Name:.............Kelly

(B) Address:................US Army

(C) Phone Number:......once I get to Masseureaux I can call you with dat





Treat as urgent.



My regards.

Kelly 'n his 'heroes'

As unmilitary as the 'Genital' sounded, perhaps my edit of his letter to the delivery company sounded a little bit too much so.

At any rate, all the positive waves he might have had about that mother beautiful bridge still being there...went negative when it weren't. And while the 'Genital' might blame me for that, I naturally refer him to Moriarity, the master of the negative waves.

Welcome to 2018. Woof woof woof. That's his other dawg imitation.

You tell 'em, Oddball.Negative waves didn't get it done in 1970, and they're no more woof woof in 2018.But "General" David Rodriguez had to learn that the hard way. Kinda like Moriarty.Here was the opening gambit by the 'General':Sounds convincing, don't he?*snort*Let's see how his reading comprehension is:I could tell that you're a genital from the united state. It's all in your military bearing and lingo.Asked and answered:He even tried to buttress his cred with a photo ID:And a photo of his with the former doofus in chief:Not only did it fail in epic proportions, ol' Georgie Patton would have slapped this yutz all the way back to Sicily.Instead, I decided to channel Oddball, when I edited the email I was supposed to send to the Global Delivery Company: