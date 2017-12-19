From: Barr.Ahmed Salam< barrister.ahmedsalam@gmail.com>

Sent: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 1:07 AM

Subject: SALAD SHOOTERS KILLED MY DEATH STAR

Gesundheit al-Gaddafi, never paid me for my services after having hisself

My client Late because he's headless Mr. Muammar Muhammad Abu

client here in Burkina Fatso Africa.

all that went widdit, and he was my

all that went widdit, and he was my client here in Burkina Fatso Africa. My client Late because he's headless Mr. Muammar Muhammad Abu

Camel, was a Libyan former head of state, who is of late sans head and

known as Colonel Douche

Gaddafi c. 1942 – 20 October 2011, commonly known as Colonel Douche

October 2011. The now Late Mr. Muammar

October 2011. The now Late Mr. Muammar Muhammad Abu Gesundheit al-

al-Gaddafi, the dicktater of Libya c. 1942 – 20

Muhammad Abu Gesundheit al-Gaddafi, the dicktater of Libya c. 1942 – 20

here in Burkina Fatso to Mr. Muammar

I was the personal resident Atturkey

I was the personal resident Atturkey here in Burkina Fatso to Mr. Muammar

I am Honourable Bannister Achmed Salamionrye. It's not easy being me.

Attn: Sir/Madam/Gender Choice Not Therein Mentioned

Attn: Sir/Madam/Gender Choice Not Therein Mentioned I am Honourable Bannister Achmed Salamionrye. It's not easy being me.

Bad form, that. My services cost money, headless or not. With what he owed me and the late fees I've applied to his bill, it now comes to the sum of {thirty million four Hundred thousand united state dollars}.

It has been pointed out to me that since he's dead, I am not going to collect my money from him.

But you're not dead...you can pay for his services. I was told that you'd

help me out with this because you owe reparations anyway, what with

your white privilege and all that popular political correctness sh*t that's

the rage at your Democrapic National Committee.





So pony up. Shed some of that white guilt you carry. Do that and I'll

tell Antifa not to molest your trash can with one of their abjectly

stupid signs.





Hurry, deals like this won't last.

Thanks,

Bannister Achmed Salamionrye .

I really didn't expect a response from the originating scammer on this one, but I got one:

WHAT ARE YOU

He asked...he got answered with this photo and text:

Just an atypical recipient of your email that isn't gibbon a damn about your email. What are you?

I guess the mere idea that he was trading emails with a gibbon was a bit much for the good bannister.

As for white guilt...meh.