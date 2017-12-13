I got your email address randomly from inside a stall in a public rest room in Height-Ash bury, listing you as someone who violates penguins at New Years Eve parties. After careful search on the Internet data banks for a person lower than you in the snake-spit department of integrity and non-ethics, I found only Democrats in Hollywood and Congress of your sub-caliber and pedigree and contemptible repute, so I settled for you. Al Franken's too ugly to contemplate.

It may interest you to know that in July of 1997, there were 31 days on the calendar.

I'm eunuchversity edumacated – Berkeley -- so I can figger such stuff out between being triggered and sucking my thumb in a safe room with cupcakes and puppy videos.

In a somewhat unrelated aside, the ICEP investigates people that have remained dormant since World War II on accounta cuz they're daid. How it was they came to be daid is up for assorted speculations – the war that was in the news at the time mighta had sumpin to do widdit – but they be daid and therefore have kinda had dormancy forced upon them as a result.

My late white male manspreading misogynist father was a member of Irresponsible Committee of Egomaniacal Persons (ICEP), the Switzerland branch of the original ICEP in the DNC located in the Clinton-owned, Obola-wrecked Democrap Party. ICEP is charged with a shitload of assorted high crimes and misdemeanors, usually in association with their close coordination with and by the Clinton Global Crimedation.

My name is Josie Linguini Echeverri...or it could be Judith Dengler. WTF does it matter who and what I am? I'm here for crap salad business, not objectification.

Anyway, the continuing efforts of the ICEP – which ran out of funding in 1998 and continues on through Clinton Crimedation grants – have since resulted in the discovery of additional douche nozzles in the Democrat Party and Hollywood – 54,000 in December, 2017, alone. The not yet published lists contain all types of Democrap douche canoes, including lamestream mediocres at cnn and pmsnbc.

Due to the sensitive nature, I need a louver that won't drive me crazy. I need a louver that won't drive me mad. I don't know what made me write that, but my spell checker was apparently programmed by a Pat Benatar fan.

Anyway, I need YOU to hide these lists of dubiously antecedent and perverse democraps until the 2018 elections are over. Otherwise, I might be blamed for Wiki leaks getting a hold of this sh*t and more democraps winding up on the Hellary Clinton pile of defeated disreputables that should have been up 50 points in the polls between their ears and likely no where else.

Haiti doesn't want several dozens of shipping containers loaded with Onward Together t-shirts from more losing democrap crimepaigns.

All that is required is for you to do is find a good, out-of-the-way warehouse or outhouse to store all this evidence of democrap chicanery in until after 2018. Then again, until after 2020.

F**kstick, it may have to be in perpetuity. That's how bad democraps have become.



Provide me with your full name, address, and telephone. I might need to hijack your identity before this sh*t storm is over.

Please suspend all disbelief when I tell you that THERE IS NO RISK INVOLVED. The ICEP has already appropriated new identities and witness protection-rated locations to hide out at when this eventually leaks out.

If you help us, you won't get one of those...but we will happily throw you under the bus while we're in hiding.

Pardon me if this is against your morals and integrity, but I'm a democrap and don't have time for any of that kind of nonsense on your part. Help me out and I won't have a bunch of George Soros-paid eunuchversity nincompoops falsely accuse you of something.

If you know what's good for you, write back to me on joselechwrites@outlook.com



Thank you for any response (not too many people are buying this schtick).

Josie Linguini Echeverri

I'm pleased to say that Jose wanted no further repartee with my character or pet rock.

But I'm sure there's a few more triggered cupcakes calling 911...