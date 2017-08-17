At least the scam did.Regardless...my character can now say that he's 'heard' from Warren Buffett...knowing full well that he ain't really.Butfett, here's how it all began:So let me get this straight: a world multi-billionaire throws me a measly $1.5 million dollar bone, and I'm supposed to get excited about that? What a cheeseball.And you mighta thought that it'd end there, right? Well, ol' Warren didn't achieve all that he has without persistence. Neither do scammers:And from h'yah, we begin a downward spiral:Are you REALLY Mr. Buffett, or just a cheap knock off?If you are, indeed, Mr. Buffett, you have a very good point with your opening response; that said, you should also remember to apply that opening response to those you contact via email. Underestimating the intelligence of those you email but have not met is not a wise thing for you to do, either. If we have this established as the foundation of a basis of understanding, we can avoid wasting away in Margaritaville and perhaps arrive at an understanding and arrangement. Yes?You sang about it...WTF don't you bother to pay attention to what you're cutting records on?Would cheeseburger with parasites jog your mammory better?Rarely but I do have my moments. Had one in 2003. That soon enough?I rather thought I'd been contacted by Harvest House Buffet here. April Fools is on the first, dudes. What's on second. I don't know...Third Base!Needless to say, my character will be getting no $1.5 Million USD from Warren Buffett. Nor a cheeseburger with parasites. Nor a two for one Harvest House special...which disappoints my pet rock, Seymour."You muffed getting a twofer??? PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!!!"