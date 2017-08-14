Scamming The Scam Police
Uh huh.
Get a load of this email from the West Africa Security Police:
Good Morning my Brother/sister
We are notifying you this afternoon following so many Frauds report against you from west Africa here, precisely, Ghana, Nigeria and
Benin.From United State FBI and scam Monitoring Teams, we have been
notified through the security agents that so much money has been sent by
United states Citizens to scam experts of the above countries who
neither do not have any of your funds or have idea about that. Most of
this scammers uses names of corporate companies, Individuals and courts
and even the security agencies to scam innocent citizen of their hard
earned income.
Your case is prominent among this victims, as you were reported to have
sent fee to scammers of above countries. And in conjunction with United
states CIA, we are working diligently to get to the root of this. We got
your email address through United states FBI now in investigation
exercise in Africa.
Now, for the sake of your freedom, we will like to know more about your
transactions in west Africa here, and why all the fees are sent. Bear in
mind, The information from FBI says those scammers uses the names of
fake companies, Banks, and corporate institutions to collect fee from
you instead of original right entrusted person EMAIL US ( westafricapolice@naij.com)
Best Regards.
West Africa Security Team
It was so convincing. So much so, I reckoned that an edit was called for:
Boom lacka lacka lacka boom lacka lacka lacka DAYOOOOOOO!
We be notifying you this afternoon following so many Frauds report
against you from west Africa here, precisely, Ghana, Nigeria and
Benin, as reported to us by the United State FBI and scam Monitoring Teams.
We be notifying you this afternoon following so many Frauds report
against you from west Africa here, precisely, Ghana, Nigeria and
Benin, as reported to us by the United State FBI and scam Monitoring Teams.
You bad...you very very baaaaad.
We are been notified through the security agents here that you not been
sending all the fee payments you're supposed to; that you're leaving
Western Union payments hanging out in cyberspace; that you're
stranding diplomats at airports, or in countries where they get cooked
and eaten by the locals.
Once again, you bad.
It isn't right of you that so much money has been withheld by
United states Citizens from scam experts of the above countries who
neither do not have any of your funds or have idea about that. Most of
this activity against scammers by you is very unkewl of you, since it takes
United states Citizens from scam experts of the above countries who
neither do not have any of your funds or have idea about that. Most of
this activity against scammers by you is very unkewl of you, since it takes
them time and money to make up the sh*t they use to earn money via
scamming, which includes using names of corporate companies, Individuals
and courts and even the security agencies.
They're just trying to make a living, and you're f**king them out of that by
not paying them the fees they ask of you.
This is why we investigate you.
Your case is prominent in our files, as you were reported to have not
sent fee to scammers of above countries. And in conjunction with United
states CIA, we are working diligently to get to the root of this. We got
your email address through United states FBI now in investigation
exercise in Africa and they promise us that they will bring you to justice.
sent fee to scammers of above countries. And in conjunction with United
states CIA, we are working diligently to get to the root of this. We got
your email address through United states FBI now in investigation
exercise in Africa and they promise us that they will bring you to justice.
Now, for the sake of your freedom, we will like to know more about your
transactions in west Africa here, and why all the fees are not sent. Bear in
mind, The information from FBI says you owe money to all those scammers
and it's our job to get you to do the right things here, soonest.
EMAIL US to get this worked out soonest if not soonerer ( westafricapolice@naij.com).
West Africa Security Team
West Africa Security Team
"Doing The Screwing For 20 Years Now"This didn't get any further response from the West Africa Security Police, but it will probably get some ire from Cross Eyed Friends Of Bela Pelosi...
Labels: editing scam emails for fun and annoyance, West Africa Security Police scam
1 Comments:
I love how you weave the dumbocrats in these posts. So spot on.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home