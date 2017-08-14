Boom lacka lacka lacka boom lacka lacka lacka DAYOOOOOOO!



We be notifying you this afternoon following so many Frauds report

against you from west Africa here, precisely, Ghana, Nigeria and

Benin, as reported to us by the United State FBI and scam Monitoring Teams.

You bad...you very very baaaaad.





We are been notified through the security agents here that you not been

sending all the fee payments you're supposed to; that you're leaving

Western Union payments hanging out in cyberspace; that you're

stranding diplomats at airports, or in countries where they get cooked

and eaten by the locals.





Once again, you bad.





It isn't right of you that so much money has been withheld by

United states Citizens from scam experts of the above countries who

neither do not have any of your funds or have idea about that. Most of

this activity against scammers by you is very unkewl of you, since it takes

them time and money to make up the sh*t they use to earn money via

scamming, which includes using names of corporate companies, Individuals

and courts and even the security agencies.





They're just trying to make a living, and you're f**king them out of that by

not paying them the fees they ask of you.





This is why we investigate you.





Your case is prominent in our files , as you were reported to have not

sent fee to scammers of above countries. And in conjunction with United

states CIA, we are working diligently to get to the root of this. We got

your email address through United states FBI now in investigation

exercise in Africa and they promise us that they will bring you to justice .



Now, for the sake of your freedom, we will like to know more about your

transactions in west Africa here, and why all the fees are not sent. Bear in

mind, The information from FBI says you owe money to all those scammers

and it's our job to get you to do the right things here, soonest.





EMAIL US to get this worked out soonest if not soonerer ( westafricapolice@naij.com).

West Africa Security Team

"Doing The Screwing For 20 Years Now"

Nothing like getting a scam email from...wait for it...the Scam Police.Uh huh.Get a load of this email from the West Africa Security Police:It was so convincing. So much so, I reckoned that an edit was called for:This didn't get any further response from the West Africa Security Police, but it will probably get some ire from Cross Eyed Friends Of Bela Pelosi...