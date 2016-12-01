Ol' Yellen
Especially a scam Yellen.
Like this 'un:
RESPOND TO THIS E-MAIL WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT....
FB
FEDERAL RESERVE BANK <office@frb.gov>
Federal Reserve Bank New York
Ref.: Payment Release Update.
Amount Valued: US$12,800,000.00
Foreign payment allocation security code (US/A84PRFGN2016)
Attention: Beneficiary,
By means of this message, we wish to inform you that your hour of compensation and actualization has come after our meeting with the United Nations, Bank of America, South African Reserve Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank officials, it has been agreed that your approved funds valued US$10,500,000.00 and the compensation of US$2,300,000.00 (Total US$12,800,000.00) will now be processed and released to your Bank Account through Wire Transfer Department of the Federal Reserve Bank, New York.
However, it may interest you to know that after the meeting with the Bank of America, South African Reserve Bank and Office of the Director, the on-line account department has entered into full partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank. Your funds of US$12,800,000.00 will be credited to you by the Wire Transfer Department of the Federal Reserve Bank as soon as you make contact with me.
To this effect, you are to contact us with the details below for the immediate release of your funds.
Full Name:-----------------------
Address:-----------------------
Country:-----------------------
Telephone:-----------------------
Mobile:-----------------------
Alternative Email:-----------------------
Your id or international passport:-----------------------
Thanks for banking with Federal Reserve Bank New York while we looking forward to serving you.
Thanks and Congratulations in Advance.
Best Regards,
MRS. JANET L. YELLEN (Chair Of The Board Of Governors)
THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM
JE
I'm sure the dog would have the same look on his face after the edit:
From: FAUXDERAL RESERVE BANK <office@frb.gov>
Sent: Friday, November 4, 2016 12:05 AM
Subject: RESPOND TO THIS E-MAIL WITH IMMEDIATE FLATULENCE....
Fauxderal Reserve Bank New Yawhk
Ref.: Piranha Panty Release Update.
List On NYSE As PPRU
For Pity's Sake, PPRU Code (US/A84PRFGN2016)
Attention:
By means of this message, we wish to inform you that your hour of confoundedness and actualization has come after our meeting with the United Nations, PETA, ASPCA, Genitals Without Borders, South African Reserve Fish Love and the Fauxderal Reserve Bank officials, it has been agreed that your approved receipt of Piranha Panty Release Update shipment valued US $10.00 and the Care And Usage documents for your PPRU materials will now be processed and released to your shipping address through our specialty courier service, Jurassic Air Delivery, New Yawhk.
However, it may interest you to know that after the meeting with a couple of gender confused members of the Clinton Crimedation, the sordid department has entered into full partnership with the Fauxderal Reserve Bank. Your shipment valued at $10.00 will be delivered to you by the highly trained pterodactyls of Jurassic Air Delivery shortly after you make contact with me.
To this effect, you are to contact us with the details below so we can spank the pterodactyl's peepee and send him on his annoyed way:
Full Name:-----------------------
Address:-----------------------
Country:-----------------------
Telephone:-----------------------
Mobile:-----------------------
Alternative Email:-----------------------
Your id or international passport:-----------------------
When the pterodactyl makes delivery, just throw it a sheep or a Hellary stupor volunteer zombie and it will release your package to you without taking off your arm. Thanks for letting us give you the business which is what we is best at doing here at the Fauxderal Reserve Bank New Yawhk while we looking forward to fondling any goats you may have or know.
Thanks and Congratulations in Advance.
Best Regards,
MRS. JANET L. YELLEN (and she really does so when she accidentally uses an SOS pad as toilet paper)
THE FAUXDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM
Neither 'Yellen' nor Old Yeller had anything further to offer here. I assume the deliverer threw the pterodactyl a sheep or something...
I can't see why you've haven't received a response. I understand your rewrite very well.
Have a fabulous day Mike. My very best to Seymour and Element. ☺
