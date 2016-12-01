Fauxderal Reserve Bank New Yawhk

Ref.: Piranha Panty Release Update.

List On NYSE As PPRU

For Pity's Sake, PPRU Code (US/A84PRFGN2016)

Attention:

By means of this message, we wish to inform you that your hour of confoundedness and actualization has come after our meeting with the United Nations, PETA, ASPCA, Genitals Without Borders, South African Reserve Fish Love and the Fauxderal Reserve Bank officials, it has been agreed that your approved receipt of Piranha Panty Release Update shipment valued US $10.00 and the Care And Usage documents for your PPRU materials will now be processed and released to your shipping address through our specialty courier service, Jurassic Air Delivery, New Yawhk.

However, it may interest you to know that after the meeting with a couple of gender confused members of the Clinton Crimedation, the sordid department has entered into full partnership with the Fauxderal Reserve Bank. Your shipment valued at $10.00 will be delivered to you by the highly trained pterodactyls of Jurassic Air Delivery shortly after you make contact with me.

To this effect, you are to contact us with the details below so we can spank the pterodactyl's peepee and send him on his annoyed way:

Full Name:-----------------------

Address:-----------------------

Country:-----------------------

Telephone:-----------------------

Mobile:-----------------------

Alternative Email:-----------------------

Your id or international passport:-----------------------

When the pterodactyl makes delivery, just throw it a sheep or a Hellary stupor volunteer zombie and it will release your package to you without taking off your arm. Thanks for letting us give you the business which is what we is best at doing here at the Fauxderal Reserve Bank New Yawhk while we looking forward to fondling any goats you may have or know.

Thanks and Congratulations in Advance.

Best Regards,

MRS. JANET L. YELLEN (and she really does so when she accidentally uses an SOS pad as toilet paper)

THE FAUXDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM