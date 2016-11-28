What, the Nigerians haven't eaten you yet?

His reply reveals a full reading comprehension *FAIL*:

Office of the US Ambassador to Nigeria

11 Garki Road Abuja

Abuja, Nigeria.

Tell: +2347084639869.



Att:Frank Unsteen,



May peace of the Lord be with you and your family over there. Thanks

for your email and explaining your mind to me. I understand you have

to be very careful before sending the money. I know you have hard some

transaction you are involved before or now but I want you to know that

this will surprise you because you will receive your fund once the

money is sent. I am a man of honor and I don't need your money for

anything.



Honestly, I am not disputing your curiosity and feeling of UN-known

fear. Obviously there are many bad people out there without human

conscience who can do anything just to get quick money that never last

and can not solve their problem. Look I am a devout Christian and my

relationship with God matters a lot because God is watching every of

our activities good or bad. I feel bad seeing people doing all kind of

silly things just to fleece innocent people their hard earn income.



Receivers Name: Paul Edu

Receiver's Address: Abuja, Nigeria.

Text Questions: To Whom?

Text Answer:Paul.

Amount: $178.

MTCN:



I shall be earnestly expecting your swift response to this mail upon

its receipt.



Thank you,

Mr. James F.Entwistle,

So my character tries again:

Gee..all I asked was whether the Nigerians had eaten you yet. The rest never entered my mind.

We still are not quite connecting in the reading comprehension department:



Why must I cheat you? Does that solve my problems? Look this world does not end on the planet earth, after death come judgment.

Therefore, my relationship with God matters. I want you to know that

there is no peace for the wicked ones and you must always be better

than them in all spheres of life.



I shall be earnestly expecting your swift response to this mail upon

its receipt.



Thank you,

Mr. James F.Entwistle,

Us Ambassador To Nigeria.





Did I accuse you of cheating me? I simply asked you why it is that the Nigerians surrounding you have not yet eaten you. For a US ambassador, you're not terribly bright. Someone finally rang a gong that 'Entwistle' heard and allowed him to understand what the last email actually said...perhaps a dinner bell?

you are disgusted. This is too serious for child. Are you serious or not?





I would think that getting eaten by the locals would be pretty f**king serious, dude. Did they do you as a tamale, brisket, BBQ or skewer? Know that of course Hellary won't rescue your ass if Boko Harumphf gets their mitts on you, so getting et might be a worthy option. Think of the world hunger you'll cure for at least one happy hour.





Either that was too much for the recipient....or he got et.



