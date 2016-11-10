Amy Schumer and a number of her malfunctioning pals are now confronted with putting their moving boxes where their mouths are.Uh huh.In some ways, I'm as surprised that Donald Trump won. In a conversation with a Libertarian friend of mine in the fall of 2015, he asked me if I thought Trump had a chance of getting even the Republican nomination.I didn't say "when cows fly", but I might as well have. I flat didn't see it happening.Nor did I really believe that it would happen, until late on the evening of Election Night, when Ohio went decisively for Trump.I began looking for a cow-resistant umbrella.Personally, I considered this the strangest election in my life time, with two of what I considered the weakest, unethical candidates this nation could have settled on. At one point I referred to it as The Clown Vs The Corrupt, Unlikeable Clinton. And while I was sure that had the results gone as George Soros, the media and 48 or so percent of the electorate believed it would -- and it was going to be bad -- I can't say that I'm totally sure it's going to be so much better this way.Though I confess that I'm not sorry that Hellary lost and so many of the pundits went to bed with faces smeared in humble pie.That all said...I heard an assorted and sundry collection of so called "celebrities" proclaiming that if Trump won, they were leaving the USA. We've heard that before. Alec Baldwin was leaving if Dubya won.He's still here, imitating Trump onMy own answer to all those celebs -- these pictured, and more -- was for them not to let the door hit them in the ass on the way out.But someone on Failbook came up with something even better, and posted it for public sharing.So I am doing so here:Whatever a Trump Administration brings in the year and more ahead, anyone who wants to leave because he won, should simply shut up and do so.None of them will be missed here. Any more than the flying cow that missed falling on me...