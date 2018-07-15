



Sometimes I think that Capital One got their ad campaign from scammers.'Cuz they're ALWAYS after what's in my wallet.If they only knew how little there was ta git.Anyway, another day, another Nigerian prince looking for my help:It went on for several more tortured paragiraffes, but the gist was established. Another rich Nigerian prince. That needs my help.He's got the $38 million, and he needs MY help.Now it suddenly becomes apparent to me why sometimes, when I write back in the nonsensical way that I do, that gives the scammer on the other end hope.So I start by feeding that hope...with a turd sandwich:You Nigerians certainly have your problems. That much is clear.At least this Nigerian isn't totally illiterate:Uh huh...I decide to throw in there a little hint of my own dash of antecedent royal blood, just to see how attentive he is:Yes, Prince, I reckon you wish to come off that way. You fail miserably,but I know your intention is there. It doesn't change my read that thingsreally suck in Nigeria when a so-called prince is reaching out to Britishroyalty for help (Queen Elizabeth II is my 27th cousin, twice removed).Answer: he ain't THAT attentive:Not sure how exactly I clarify you as you requested. Is this a self-helpexercise you want help with?Again he went on for several more paragiraffes with the same drivel asbefore. What's worse...he's 31 years old, and he called me "daddy"."Daddy?""Daddy".I remember in, one of John Wayne's boys calling him "daddy" didn't wind up so well for the lad. Granted, I couldn't throw this guy out of his saddle and into a mud puddle, but it did give me an angle to play with:I'm your "daddy"?I realize that you probably haven't heard the Donald Duck routine off that line, and I'm not sure your results reflect mine, but one thing ah knows above all else from round about Wankersville....I ain't yo daddy.Well...at least I didn't have to throw HIM in a mud puddle to get a 'sir' out of him.Cultural appropriation of understanding may be lacking in this case.What isn't lacking is my knowledge that I'm not yo daddy.Finally, you make what amounts to a princely decision.Now, what's your business?Having written me his business twice -- helping as a foreigner to get his money moved from th'yah to h'yah and giving me 25% of absolutely nothing for my efforts -- the prince apparently decided that I was not only NOT his daddy, I wasn't going to be his dupe, either:You said "Bye Bye". I said "Sell Sell". See what I just did there?Too bad you chose so poorly with your scam template category; had you chosen> to be a member of the British Royal famdamily, we'd of been relatives and> you might have accomplished something here.>> *BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZER*>> But you chose....poorly.And then, it just gets weird:The moron contacted me, and after all this nonsense, he actually sends me THAT question? Eh..as long as he's going to ask, I might as well use my connection to royalty for what little it's worth:Now I'm convinced that the stale prince from Nigeria is a millennial, because this:You pretty well made that yourself with your choice of template, but hey, if you want to give me the credit, I'm down with that. Any further mockerage you desire, feel free to make contact and I'll crank up the mocking chamber.The "prince" had nothing further to offer; though my pet rock, Seymour, figures that I just blew a chance for millions....Somehow...I think not.