

Sent: Sun, 10 Dec 2017 06:59:26 -0500 (EST)

Subject: Re: WW-II



Your Email Has Won

Nothing more...just that.

Who knew?

So somehow my email defied time and a good deal of science as we know it, and it won the war.

So all of this:

and this:

and this:

and this:

and yes..even this:

..all this happened because MY EMAIL won the WAR.

Naturally, I was humbled beyond belief to have so much of the world honoring my email for having done something that it scientifically could not have done, well before I was alive.

Some people are destined for greatness. In my case, not the person...just his email.

*snort*

That was my pet rock, Seymour, a natural geologic skeptic.

At any rate, I simply had to write to the email originator and thank them in my own inimitable manure:

I am pleasantly, albeit dubiously, surprised to learn this. MY email won WW - II? All this time I thought my country had a big part in that. But MY EMAIL won WW - II? Wow. First off, I want to thank the peculiar sequence of events as they could not have happened but apparently did, that make the impossible possible. Winston Churchill was wrong: so much is owed by so many to..my email.

Turns out, whoever writes and edits the emails there had a rather epic *FAIL*, as this was the reply I got:

do not be silly. your email won a BMW. Please fill out the informations below.

A car? A f**king CAR??? My email won a f**king CAR????

Your email said that MY EMAIL won WW - II. Not a f**king car. My email does not have driving privileges. What the f**k do you think you're doing awarding a f**king car to my email??? WTF do you think you're playing at??? Do you realize how much gawdamned trouble I went to, rewriting the history books and castigating my former history teachers because of you and your email??? This was all about a f**king car????? What's the MATTER with you???????

Actually, we all know the answer to my last question. But we'll never get an answer from the scammer. He no wanna play no mores.

*Sigh*...for a moment there, I thought I had some truly historic email here. The email that bested Schicklgruber, Mussolini and Tojo. What a story I could have had to tell my nieces and nephews.