Yes, it's March. And time for madness.

2020 f**ked that up last year. Actually, the dems and the media f**ked that up last year. Which is pretty much what they're trying to do every year, but I digress.

But 2021 couldn't keep the madness down. So it's time again for NCAA basketball bracket madness.

Every year the past 8 (save for the dem's f**king things up in 2020), I and my pet rock, Seymour, have filled out competing brackets for the March Madness tournament.

We both have an equal understanding of the game, the competitors, and what's at stake.

None.

But it's been fun, besting my pet rock 7 times out of 8.

"Oh PHFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFT!"

Yes, the pet rock did beat me once. And he's convinced he'll git 'er dun agin.



Of course, the ideer is to select from the 64 competing teams and, round by round, make as many correct picks as possible, from the starting 64 to the sweet 16, to the final 4, and finally the tournament winner.

I make my picks based on odds, percentages, records and anytime I feel a lucky fart coming on.

Seymour just flips a coin. Which I caught and won't, as yet, give him back.

Seymour reckons that he'll win it back this year. Along with bragging rights.

Considering that I had to talk him out of putting William & Mary and the Cleveland Browns in his Final 4, well....I'm not worried.

Developing...





