Oh c'mawn...go along for just 15 days to flatten the curve they said.

In early 2020.

And the more restrictive they were, the worse it was.

The cat nailed it.

But of course, what would any 'crisis' be, without scammers globbing on to it and mining it for quick cash?

Here's one that tried:

leasant Greetings Dear Fund Beneficiary.

Please permit us to bring to your notice that the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the UNITED NATIONS (UN) is currently giving away (£1,000,000.00 GBP) as Covid19 relief fund to help individuals, communities and organizations around the world to fight the pandemic and the lockdown. Quickly contact our official email (worldhealthorganizationfund19@gmail.com) for more details on how you can participate and become our representative and beneficiary of the Covid19 relief fund.

Regards.



World Health Organization (WHO)

United Nations (UN)

I took kind of a break from these clowns while other things weighed in, like one of my pet rocks demanding that I get an Alexa, and the other daring me to.

Both lost because I did get it...I'll let y'all figure out how.

At any rate, the scammer wasn't worth actually engaging in repertoire, so I just penned a quick edit of his email and sent it back to him and his scam internet cafe chums:





From: WORLD.HEALTH.ORGANIZATION <rogermillion7@gmail.com>

Sent: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 7:02 AM

Subject: CLAMS SNEEZE PEARLS WHEN INFECTED WITH COVID19 PANDUMIC

--

Pheasant Greetings In A Flurry of Shotgun Wads and Feathers,



Please permit us to bring to your notice that the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the UNITED NATIONS (UN) and a weapons grade lab in China (WHOA-han) is currently giving away 1,000,000 infected bats that accidentally received doses of painful rectal itch instead of Covid19. Sufferers of the former are seen dragging their bare asses across carpets, sidewalks, grassy areas and any other place where they imagine they can achieve some measure of relief.

We have not noticed a likewise reaction from pandumbic sufferers.

We totally fail to see the gain to our communist regime (ours, not the Bidumb one that's just now fumbling their way forward in the US) from distributing bats infected with painful rectal itch. Frankly, the last thing we want to see is maligNANCY Pelosi dragging her saggy bare ass across the steps of the Congress. Well, some of us might not want to see that.

At any rate, if you think you can come up with an innovative use for some of these miss-infected bats, quickly contact our official email (worldhealthorganizationfund19@gmail.com) for more details on how you can participate and become our hero and one of our first "useful idiots" to hep us in these times of bilk and honkey. Sumpin' like that. It appears our smellpecker has been infected by the PRI and is trying to drag its mouse across sandpaper. Not good.





Disregards and hallucinations,

World Health Organization (WHO) United Nations (UN) Unnamed weapon grades lab in China (WHOA-han)

So far, this version of the WHO and UN aren't of a mind to play. Unless a bat shows up in my FedEx box...

Labels: baiting email scammers for fun and annoyance, COVID-19 scam