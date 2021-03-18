2021, The FBI...And Moi
Long on the deterioration train thanks to leftist ideology and corruption, accelerated by the Obola regime, and hitting pretty close to rock bottom with four years of "get Orange Man Bad" by any illicit means possible.
Today's FBI is sad.
So the scam version I'm always hearing from is...meh:
Anti-Terrorist And Monetary Crimes Division
FBI Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
Federal Bureau Of Investigation
J.Edgar Hoover Building
935 Pennsylvania Avenue, Nw Washington, D.C. 20535-0001
www.fbi.gov
ATTENTION: BENEFICIARY
This e-mail has been issued to you in order to Officially inform you that we have completed an investigation on an International Payment in which was issued to you by an International Lottery Company. With the help of our newly developed technology (International Monitoring Network System) we discovered that your e-mail address was automatically selected by an Online Balloting System, this has legally won you the sum of $17.4 million USD from a Lottery Company outside the United States of America. During our investigation we discovered that your e-mail won the money from an Online Balloting System and we have authorized this winning to be paid to you via INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT.
Normally, it will take up to 5 business days for an INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT by your local bank. We have successfully notified this company on your behalf that funds are to be drawn from a registered bank within the world Wide,so as to enable you cash the check instantly without any delay, henceforth the stated amount of $17.4 million USD has been deposited with IMF .We have completed this investigation and you are hereby approved to receive the winning prize as we have verified the entire transaction to be Safe and 100% risk free, due to the fact that the funds have been deposited with IMF you will be required to settle the following bills directly to the Lottery Agent in-charge of this transaction whom is located in Benin Republic. According to our discoveries, you were required to pay for the following,
(1) Deposit Fee's ( IMF INTERNATIONAL CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE )
(2) Shipping Fee's ( This is the charge for shipping the Cashier's Check
to your home address)
The total amount for everything is $250.00 We have tried our possible best to indicate that this $250.00 should be deducted from your winning prize but we found out that the funds have already been deposited to IMF and cannot be accessed by anyone apart from you the winner, therefore you will be required to pay the required fee's to the Agent in-charge of this transaction In order to proceed with this transaction, you will be required to contact the agent in-charge ( Mr.Mark Edward ) via e-mail. Kindly look below to find appropriate
contact information:
CONTACT AGENT NAME: Mr.Mark Edward
E-MAIL== edwardmark83@aol.com
Telephone == +229-9965-4330
You will be required to e-mail him with the following information:
FULL NAME:
ADDRESS:
CITY:
STATE:
ZIP CODE:
DIRECT CONTACT NUMBER:
OCCUPATION:
You will also be required to request Western Union or Money Gram details on how to send the required $250.00 in order to immediately ship your prize of $17.4 million USD via INTERNATIONAL CERTIFIED BANK DRAFT from IMF, also include the following transaction code in order for him to immediately identify this transaction : EA2948-710. This letter will serve as proof that the Federal Bureau Of Investigation is authorizing you to pay the required $250.00 ONLY to Mr.Mark Edward via information in which he shall send to you,
Christopher A Wray
Federal Bureau of Investigation F B I
Yours in Service,Photograph of Director
Christopher Wray,vii1 Director Office of Public
Affairs Welcome once more to FBI
I am Mrs Jill Biden and I am writing to inform you about your Bank Check Draft brought by United Embassy from the government of Benin Republic to the white house Washington DC and has been mandated to be deliver to your address as soon as you get back to me with your below information.
Home address:..................
City:...................................
Phone number...................
You check is containing the sum of $60 million USD.
Here is my number.(202) 852-3651) you can call me or send me an sms, but i prefer sms because I'm always busy in the white house and i can`t be able to pick calls all the time.
I will be waiting to hear from you with your full information immediately you receive this good news, thanks and God bless you. Remember to move this message to your inbox mail before you can respond to my email address which is (firstladymrsjillbiden1@aol.com) so i can be able to receive your email
Remain Blessed,
Email: firstladymrsjillbiden1@aol.com
Yours faithfully
Mrs Jill Biden
Please to note that this opening salvo came from the alleged spouse of the alleged fauxtus now sitting in the White House with little clue as to what he's doing there.
My character's reply cut through most of the literary defecation:
What do you mean ?
Mr Mark Edward
Let's find out what I mean:
Meantime, Marky Mark betrays his impatience to receive a photo of the front and back of the card, so he can scam the amount and leave my character hanging:
Whatever works with these idiots. Some folks fall for this. Bless their hearts.
Never have been a fan of the Biden's. Never and you're right he doesn't have a clue most of the time.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ♥
