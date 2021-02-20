Did Mars Deserve This
NASA strikes again. This very week they landed the Perseverance Rover vehicle on Mars.
It takes up where previous Martian landers left off.
No comment from NASA officials on how 'woke' the device is.
That one amused some of the locals on Mars, though.
Here's what the latest rover looks like:
We are soon to be 'thrilled' with the photos the rover is sending back from the Red Planet:
Labels: Mars landing 2021, Mars welcomes the NASA Perseverance rover
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home