NASA strikes again. This very week they landed the Perseverance Rover vehicle on Mars.

It takes up where previous Martian landers left off.

No comment from NASA officials on how 'woke' the device is.

That one amused some of the locals on Mars, though.

Here's what the latest rover looks like:

We are soon to be 'thrilled' with the photos the rover is sending back from the Red Planet:





Perhaps not so all of the locals...Perseverance is set to prove that Mars is a strange place...









But with signs that demanded hourly minimum wage hikes are causing some businesses to take relocation to new levels...





...and then with sights like this, I suspect that Perseverance may request relocation to Uranus...

A very strange place...With previous fly-bys not so welcomed...

