...and...

...and...

...and...

...and...

...and...

...and

...and...

...and...

...and...

...annnnnnnnnd there you have it...welcome to the AOC Error, courtesy of dumbed down education and what it did to the 14th Congressional District of NY.

If anything was proven in 2018, it was that leftist dumbed down education has flourished in one congressional district in NYC.They elected the Scarecrow's moron sister.Yes, I speak of none other than Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the only person on the planet that can make a tree stump look like MENSA material.All through her campaign, AOC went out of her way to look and sound...moronic. Like how she's going to be "inaugurated" in 2019 and start "signing bills".I particularly liked how she threatened Donald Trump Jr., over a meme he posted about Her Dysfunctional Intellectualness....only to get spanked by not only the Twittersphere, but even by members of her own dysfunctional party.For that reason, my pet rock, Seymour, suggested that I throw some gasoline on that fire.Without further adieu:...and......and......and......and......and...