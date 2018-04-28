FROM FEDERAL ACOWSASS HIGH COURT OF NIGERIA BRANCH:OB/OP/1234/NG

OUR REF.CODE:BSEL/773/FEHCN/021/18



Attention:



This is an official message coming to you by the Chief Justice Legbo

Idris Kutigi, i am writing to inform you because after the meeting

held yesterday by the board of directors, I meant to understand that

you have not yet paid your outstanding parking tickets you incurred

in this of this country.



WTF is the matter with you?



However, I want to inform you that Mr. Ben, MR.JOHN EZE,PROF CHARLES

SOLUDO OF (C.B.N),CHIEF JOSEPH SANUSI, Adamu Ciroma, FRED EZE, MR.KEME

BELLO, DR ABSALOM ABRAHAM, BARRISTER AWELE, Sr Francisco De manuel,

Mr. Ernest Chukwudi Ebi,Deputy Governor- Policy/Board Member, Terence

Us ambassador , FedEX deliverAgents,Sebastian Adigwe , Barrister John

Douglas Esq, Robert Mark Sanusi Lamido Sanusi CBN Former Governor,Mr

Nweke Peter and Dr .Jerry Leo ,Tunde Lemo including Henry Obiora,Mr.

Patrick Uba, Edward Smith, Barrister Fabian Maurice, Barrister Mr.

George F. Moore, Professor Wole Soyinka, Dr. Phillip Homus James,

Christopher,Mr.David Lewis, Mr.Ferid Belhaj, Mr. Crownfit John,Mr.

Ramond Lewis,Mr Mathew Gbolagade, MRS.NGOZI OKONJI IWEALA, Mrs

Bamidele CBN Treasury Dept Chairman,Mrs.Natasha Felicia, Mrs Monica

Bless,Mr. Shodolamu E. Oluwagbenga,Mrs. Patricia Jacob Demilade,Mrs

Faith Okeke, Mr.Robert Gerritsen, Mr.Patrick Uba and Dr.Idras Musa,

haven't paid their parking tickets either.



Those we caught hereabouts are now staked out on army ant migration

routes.



You can avoid this fate by simply sending us the $90 you owe and you will

have your record amended, name cleared, and probably get about 4,000

more of these emails in the next week.



That or the army ant stake out.



Finally, don't ever delay on making the payment because i don't want

to issue a warrant that we all know will never be executed. We in

this Third World sh*thole recognize that. We just hope you don't.



So send us $90 and make us laugh once and for all.



Thanks.

Best Regard.

Justice Legbo Idris Kutigi

This drew no response from any of the scammers cc'ed here...except from the one and probably not only Rebecca Schieble:

f**k you baby

Even my pet rock, Seymour, heard the *TOING* on that one:

Since you're a nongender, you can't f**k anything but yourself in the ass. Baby.

Ol' Becca wasn't ready to let it go...and in a most unusual manure:

love you darling

Even Seymour didn't expect that response. That said, it was time to play:

LMAO...I'll help you out, baby.

Sitting in the queue, I had an email scam from the Central Bank of Nigeria...a second *TOING* produced this, which was sent primarily to 'Becca, the originating scammer, and 50+ of their friends and colleagues: