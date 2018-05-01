What Has Kept You Waiting?

Attention Please,



We are surprised as you have not responded to our previous notification

concerning your: $650,000, United Nations has decided to compensate you as part

of the empowerment program to reinstate those who have lost money to scammers

in the past. To commence facilitating your transfer, kindly re-confirm the

following



1. Your Names.................................

2. Your Address...............................

3. Your Phone ................................

4. Your Age...................................

6. Copy of your ID............................

7. Your Country...............................



Waiting for your confirmation, remember further delay will result in

cancellation of your file as unclaimed and your fund will be diverted to

government treasury.



Please contact our email address so that we can be able to discuss with you, { ar952299@gmail.com }.



Bes regards,t



Mrs. Maria Lilley.

"What has kept you waiting?"....even my pet rock, Seymour, heard the *TOING* that created.

Asked...and answered:

What has kept me waiting? Lessee:

Busy signal Internet down Bird strike A constipated mathematician who worked it out with a pencil My pencil Had to get a new pencil The store was out of pencils F**k #8 was a colorful metaphor, not pleasurable interlude Traffic Weather Religion Politics Time Space The continuum therewith No sugar tonight in my coffee No sugar tonight my tea No sugar to stand beside me No sugar to run with me Repeat 8

I could go on...do you need me to? The deafening silence that followed my character's response suggests that no...they don't need me or my character to go on. One day, they'll figure out not to ask stuff like that of me. Or my characters.

They then go on with this nonsense: