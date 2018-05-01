If You Really Don't Want To Know
Whoever helps the scammers set up their email templates probably needs a better understanding of the English language.
Especially when writing to someone like me.
Case in point: a scammer starts their ploy with this email header:
What Has Kept You Waiting?
They then go on with this nonsense:
Attention Please,
We are surprised as you have not responded to our previous notification
concerning your: $650,000, United Nations has decided to compensate you as part
of the empowerment program to reinstate those who have lost money to scammers
in the past. To commence facilitating your transfer, kindly re-confirm the
following
1. Your Names.................................
2. Your Address...............................
3. Your Phone ................................
4. Your Age...................................
6. Copy of your ID............................
7. Your Country...............................
Waiting for your confirmation, remember further delay will result in
cancellation of your file as unclaimed and your fund will be diverted to
government treasury.
Please contact our email address so that we can be able to discuss with you, { ar952299@gmail.com }.
Bes regards,t
Mrs. Maria Lilley.
"What has kept you waiting?"....even my pet rock, Seymour, heard the *TOING* that created.
Asked...and answered:
What has kept me waiting? Lessee:
- Busy signal
- Internet down
- Bird strike
- A constipated mathematician who worked it out with a pencil
- My pencil
- Had to get a new pencil
- The store was out of pencils
- F**k
- #8 was a colorful metaphor, not pleasurable interlude
- Traffic
- Weather
- Religion
- Politics
- Time
- Space
- The continuum therewith
- No sugar tonight in my coffee
- No sugar tonight my tea
- No sugar to stand beside me
- No sugar to run with me
- Repeat 8
I could go on...do you need me to?
The deafening silence that followed my character's response suggests that no...they don't need me or my character to go on.
One day, they'll figure out not to ask stuff like that of me. Or my characters.
