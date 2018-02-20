don't have it on me. But I have a plan.





The fund belong to our deceased customer who died with his entire

genealogical antecedence in a badly conducted time experiment

during filming for a remake of the 1960 series, The Time Tunnel.

Therein, after thoroughly researching his ancestral roots, he

meant to time warp them -- along with every last current member

of his current famdamily -- to a great pre/reunion at an upscale

restaurant in Brooklyn.





Instead, they all wound up in Syria during an air raid. Wiped out

the lot of them.





And everyone else that looked like them.





In case someone sitting across from you on the bus suddenly

vaporized a few days ago...that's why. But not to worry if you

didn't. At least for now.





I decided to contact you to first see if you weren't in any way

directly or indirectly connected to the now totally deceased

genealogical line. Assuming you weren't, then we move to

the next phase of my diabolical plan: to enable us claim the

fund I mentioned at the outset. Your share is not what mine

is, but it's a share. It's not a fair share, but WTF...this is my

plan not yours. If it was your plan, you could have set the

terms. But it isn't and you can't. PHFFFFT.





This transaction is 100% risky free, assuming no one else

tries that same Time Tunnel experiment that is remotely

related to you.





Contact me for more totally amazing and, quite frankly,

rather hard to fathom details [ahmeadali428@gmail.com]





Mr.Ahmead Ali

Regionale de Holy F**kstick (RHF),

ouagadougou Burkina Faso