Scammer Meets Time Tunnel..and Wiley Coyote?
Yet another scamming dolt kind of brought it on once more.
Here was his brief gambit:
Dear Friend,
I want to transfer US$10.5 Million to your bank account. The fund belong to our deceased customer who died with his entire family in Iraq War, leaving nobody for the claim and as such, I decided to contact you to enable us claim the fund. Your share is 40% while 60% for me. This transaction is 100% risky free.
Contact me for more details [ahmeadali428@gmail.com]
Thanks,
Mr.Ahmead Ali
Regionale de Solidarite( BRS),
ouagadougou Burkina Faso
Don't see how the one relates to the other? It didn't...but in the edit, it do:
From: Ahmead Ali <aliahmead@aol.com>
Sent: Tuesday, November 28, 2017 4:02 PM
Subject: Oh F***ing My
Wowser,
I want to transfer US$10.5 Million to your bank account. No, I
don't have it on me. But I have a plan.
The fund belong to our deceased customer who died with his entire
genealogical antecedence in a badly conducted time experiment
during filming for a remake of the 1960 series, The Time Tunnel.
Therein, after thoroughly researching his ancestral roots, he
meant to time warp them -- along with every last current member
of his current famdamily -- to a great pre/reunion at an upscale
restaurant in Brooklyn.
Instead, they all wound up in Syria during an air raid. Wiped out
the lot of them.
And everyone else that looked like them.
In case someone sitting across from you on the bus suddenly
vaporized a few days ago...that's why. But not to worry if you
didn't. At least for now.
I decided to contact you to first see if you weren't in any way
directly or indirectly connected to the now totally deceased
genealogical line. Assuming you weren't, then we move to
the next phase of my diabolical plan: to enable us claim the
fund I mentioned at the outset. Your share is not what mine
is, but it's a share. It's not a fair share, but WTF...this is my
plan not yours. If it was your plan, you could have set the
terms. But it isn't and you can't. PHFFFFT.
This transaction is 100% risky free, assuming no one else
tries that same Time Tunnel experiment that is remotely
related to you.
Contact me for more totally amazing and, quite frankly,
rather hard to fathom details [ahmeadali428@gmail.com]
Mr.Ahmead Ali
Regionale de Holy F**kstick (RHF),
ouagadougou Burkina Faso
The scammer had nothing further to say or add after this edit. Perhaps that same time experiment got him too?
