Not Ready
As it turned out, it was the scammer.
Here's how they began their ploy:
I am Mrs Hannah freeman, a US citizen, Am 35 years old. I am one of those people that took part in receiving Inheritance funds and Lottery funds from European banks even from many lottery organizers few years
ago and they refused to pay me, I had paid different fees while in the
United States trying to get my funds from those banks and lottery organizers but all to no avail. So I decided to travel to LONDON, UK with all my compensation documents, and I was directed by the IMF Director to contact the re-conciliator Barrister Tony Peters. who
is also an attorney, A London citizen and a member of the UNITED NATIONS & IMF COMPENSATION AWARD COMMITTEE currently working with IMF in the United Kingdom and I contacted him and he explained everything to me. He said whoever is contacting us through emails are fake. Barrister Tony Peters . personally directed me on how to claim my Inheritance or Lottery payment.
Right now I have received my compensation funds of $9,500,000.00 (nine
million five hundred thousand dollars). Moreover, Barrister Tony Peters,
showed me the full information of those that are yet to receive their Inheritance or Lottery payment and I saw your name as one of the beneficiaries, and your email address, that is why I
decided to email you to stop dealing with those people, they are not with your fund, they are only making money out of you.
I will personally advise you to contact Barrister Tony Peters, he will assist you as he is a very religious man with the fear of God.
Compensation Award Office.
Name: Barrister Tony Peters.
Email: barrister barristertpeters@gmail.com
A typical jack wagon loaded with hooey.
And, in essence, my character told the scammer so:
And just what would YOU know about the truth of anything?
However, and just as in so many scams, the scammer doesn't read the reply; he/she judges THE reply to be an act of acceptance by their intended victim, and proceeds on that theory:
How are you doing today, i hope all is well with you and your family,
i want you to know that you are suppose to receive your funds worth
$9,500,000.00 (nine million five hundred thousand dollars).
Note: you have to pay for $120 for the Affidavit Certificate of your
funds so that we can be able to start process you to receive your
funds within 24 hours of payment.
I will advise you to go ahead and make the payment $120 today via
western union or money gram so that we can start processing for you to
receive your funds, below is our financial secretary information to
receive the payment.
Receiver Name: Tony Peter
Location: Lagos Nigeria
Test Question: Who is great?
Test Answer: God
Senders Name: ?????????????
Senders Location: ???????????
Amount: $120
Once you make the payment i promise that i will make sure you receive
your entire funds, do go ahead and make the payment, it is for your
own good.
Only $120, eh? Observe as my character makes that the central theme:
So you claim I have a fund in Nigeria worth $9.5 million, and all it will cost me is wiring you $120?
$120usd no more fee .
Just $120 and no more fee?
No more fee, just $120usd that's all
Wow. So just $120 and no more fee. Amazing. You're absolutely sure about this being the one and only fee of $120, right?
no one or any other office will ask you of any money jack .
That's fantastic. So only you will ask for $120 and absolutely no one else, right?
The $120 is for the Affidavit Certificate of your funds so that we can be able to start process
So there is an Affidavit Certificate required that costs $120 once and only once, right?
Yes Jack you are right.
How do you do all this for only $120? You don't have middlemen? Everyone has middlemen. Middlemen add costs associated with every scheme. Did you execute your middlemen to make this offer so inexpensive? Do tell!
Apparently a handler for the fly infested internet café finally got around to reading our to 'n fro, and decided that his charge was going to be getting no where with "Jack":
I know you are not ready so bye .
And that's where Keye Luke from Gremlins came in handy:
Perhaps, one day, you may be ready. Sell.
I don't reckon he saw what I just did there. Keye Luke would have.
Kinda like fishing: once you've got a sucker on the line, just wear 'em down...
Labels: baiting email scammers for fun and annoyance, Barrister Tony Peters scam, Gremlins, Keye Luke
