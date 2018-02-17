Just $120 and no more fee?

No more fee, just $120usd that's all

Wow. So just $120 and no more fee. Amazing. You're absolutely sure about this being the one and only fee of $120, right?

no one or any other office will ask you of any money jack .

That's fantastic. So only you will ask for $120 and absolutely no one else, right?

The $120 is for the Affidavit Certificate of your funds so that we can be able to start process

So there is an Affidavit Certificate required that costs $120 once and only once, right?

Yes Jack you are right.

How do you do all this for only $120? You don't have middlemen? Everyone has middlemen. Middlemen add costs associated with every scheme. Did you execute your middlemen to make this offer so inexpensive? Do tell!

Apparently a handler for the fly infested internet café finally got around to reading our to 'n fro, and decided that his charge was going to be getting no where with "Jack":

I know you are not ready so bye .

And that's where Keye Luke from Gremlins came in handy:

Perhaps, one day, you may be ready. Sell.

Kinda like fishing: once you've got a sucker on the line, just wear 'em down...

In this scam, someone obviously was not ready.As it turned out, it was the scammer.Here's how they began their ploy:A typical jack wagon loaded with hooey.And, in essence, my character told the scammer so:And just what would YOU know about the truth of anything?However, and just as in so many scams, the scammer doesn't read the reply; he/she judges THE reply to be an act of acceptance by their intended victim, and proceeds on that theory:Only $120, eh? Observe as my character makes that the central theme:So you claim I have a fund in Nigeria worth $9.5 million, and all it will cost me is wiring you $120?I don't reckon he saw what I just did there. Keye Luke would have.