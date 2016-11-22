Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Now Everyone Can Be Happy

 
In a leftist world view, there aren't supposed to be winners and losers; just participants.  Well now, everyone can get over Election 2016 and get on with life.
 
Why?
 
On accounta cuz:
 
 
All better now.

posted by Skunkfeathers at 02:00

Blogger Sandee said...

They are still stuck on Hillary winning the popular vote. She didn't, but that's their story and they are sticking to it.

No more Clinton's, no more Bush's and no more Obama's.

Have a fabulous day Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺

22 November, 2016 10:19  

