Now Everyone Can Be Happy
In a leftist world view, there aren't supposed to be winners and losers; just participants. Well now, everyone can get over Election 2016 and get on with life.
Why?
On accounta cuz:
Labels: college cupcakes can't take Hellary losing, Participation Certificate
1 Comments:
They are still stuck on Hillary winning the popular vote. She didn't, but that's their story and they are sticking to it.
No more Clinton's, no more Bush's and no more Obama's.
Have a fabulous day Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home