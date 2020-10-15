Taylor Swift has been lately unsatisfied just making her hundreds of millions by singing songs about her dating life.

Now she wants to be taken seriously as a political common-tater.

She proves it by coming out against Trump and endorsing the Groper and the Ho in 2020.

My pet rock, Seymour, was terribly disillusioned. He thought she was kinda stupid but a lot of fun.

Now that she's gone leftturd, even Seymour has lost interest.

But not in his passion for edits:

Rocket Scientist Taylor Not-So-Swift Announces Plans to Get Sniffed by Joe Bidumb

by Seymour PetRock -- WTFNS

Well, another single-digit IQ'd celebrity has taken the Bidumb Sniff challenge: Taylor Not-So-Swift has endorsed a bed pan for President in 2020.

Well okay, not exactly: but endorsing Joe Bidumb is not far from the same thing.

Not that Taylor minds: she rehearses orgasms on door knobs.

Speaking with the promise of animosity because she was using the same teleprompter that Bidumb frequents, not-so-Swift spoke to Nincompoop Magazine and gave her reasons for her choice of next break-up song:

I spoke to @Nincompoopmagazine about why I'll be voting for Joe Bidumb for president," she crayon'd on social media. "So apt that it's come out on the night that I announce I am an octosexual orthopod so I can date and break up with one and write a song about it. And I also have custom cookies showing me as an octosexual orthopod so I can explain it to my therapist."

The former music icon is one of 12 public blithering idiots featured on the covers of the issue, which draws attention to the continued dumbing down of Hollywad and Masheville musicians, political figures, actors and others who are ushering in the future of proving why they should stick to acting and singing, leaving social and cultural activism to cat memes, Sheeple Magazine reports.

WTF Magazine

shared a link to what appears to be a preview of Not-So-Swift's interview and her cover on TwitWaffle. The magazine also tweeted the profiles and covers of the other cover stars, including SpongeBlob Square Plants, Alyssa Morono and a leaking, squeaking life-sized Hellary sex toy.

"The change we need most is to elect a serial groper who recognizes sniffable hair when he sees it, that is a pedophile of dubious antecedence, and partners with a race shifter who's never told the truth in her life; only then can men be women, women be platypus, Greta Thunberg be a toaster, and that the WTFRPGOMG+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included in upcoming episodes of South Park,"not-so-Swift

stressed in the piece.

She also stressed the importance of "a doddering collection of bloated democraps that takes global health risks and uses them to further division, fear, hate and excuses that lead high school music teachers to play a ukulele and scream." Amazingly, not-so-Swift continued, "the only way we can begin to make things better is to choose a party of malignant marxists who are willing to say any lie necessary to get elected."

Bidumb was reached for comment -- to the horror of his crimepaign staph -- and had this to say: "I am embalmed that Taylor Made has endorphin's my candyassy for the sedate of that, y'know, the thing".

For this one time, Seymour doesn't care about an award. I promised him a pizza.

Labels: Taylor Swift screaming at tree stumps that support Trump