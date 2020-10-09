She certainly has.

So...she advocates the riots and encourages them to continue.

While Dopey/Gropey Joe says that Antifa is just "an idea".

Riiiiiiiiiiiight.

Just an idea that burns, loots, assaults, murders and threatens mayhem while dem mayors and governors look the other way.

While these two and other like-minded morons in their party will pay to bail out arrested Antifa 'ideas' so that they can resume burning, looting, assaulting, murdering and threatening mayhem.

Dems are the virus vastly more destructive than COVID ever was or will be.

Labels: Dems in 2020 are the only virus to worry about