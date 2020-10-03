So AOC Don't Like This?
I don't know why.
Honestly.
Do you know why?
Honestly?
My pet rocks, Seymour and Element, confess that they don't know why.
Honestly.
Perhaps because *honestly* and aoc never coincide.
But since she don't like that picture, I'll post one I know she'll lurve much moreso:
If that doesn't please her, this staged one surely will:
Of course, there's always this most flattering of flattery poses that aoc does better than anyone save for Hellary:
AOC: replaces blonde jokes and the blondes are loving it.
