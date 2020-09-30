This one won't be long. It won't need to be.

It's a comparison of kneeling.

The first is kneeling in thanks to his Lord and savior.

For doing this he was ridiculed by his league, by the media, by the Left.

Let that sink in a minute.

The second example knelt for a false narrative, a level of "oppression" that he was never exposed to, for reasons fraudulent and self-serving.

The NFL and the Left branded the first as a fraud.

The NFL and the Left branded the second as a hero.

If you wonder why the NFL is sucking at the box office, and the second 'hero' can't even get a job in the NFL...you see where reality recognizes the truth that the NFL and the Left don't want seen.

But millions of Americans do see.





The top right is righteous.

The bottom right, a fraud.

The top right is ridiculed.

The bottom right, used to excuse a host of acts of dishonesty, violence and vandalism in the false name of "social justice".

America, you can choose the rule of law and civil society.

Or you can choose the cancer of leftist lies, fraud and deceit.

It's that clear.

