A meme recently came across Faceplant and ventured this inquiry.

Good question that.

Why IS Miss Universe always from Earth?

At the time, I ventured a guess that since it took over 8 years to get from Uranus to Earth, Miss Uranus was always late and aged.

One more reason that Uranus wants to go to war with us.

But let's not jump the shark: perhaps aliens have been entered in the Miss Universe pageant before.

Melania Trump certainly could have won.

Of course, not every 'alien' looks like Melania.

For example:









(...we think this one is maligNANCY before she got elected the first time...)





Perhaps it's best if we leave it up to Earth to produce the annual Miss Universe candidates every year.





The alien choices....meh.





Sorry, Uranus: Hellary didn't age well on the trip.

...and then there are some specimens that truly make you wonder if aliens aren't already among us:

