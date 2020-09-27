Good Question That
A meme recently came across Faceplant and ventured this inquiry.
Good question that.
Why IS Miss Universe always from Earth?
At the time, I ventured a guess that since it took over 8 years to get from Uranus to Earth, Miss Uranus was always late and aged.
One more reason that Uranus wants to go to war with us.
But let's not jump the shark: perhaps aliens have been entered in the Miss Universe pageant before.
Melania Trump certainly could have won.
Of course, not every 'alien' looks like Melania.
For example:
