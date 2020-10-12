Interesting times, these.

A movement allegedly built on fixing "system racism" -- but actually with marxist origins and feeding off the leftist hatred of the current POTUS because he beat their criminal champion, Hellary -- claims that looting is "reparations" and wholly defensible.

What's more, if you defend your property against such people, you are a racist and value property over lives.

Anyone witnessing how BLM and Antifa take "reparations", has common sense reason to fear for their lives and thus respond "yes, I will defend my property and my life with such force as is required. That isn't racism; that's common sense".

Rioting and looting have been SOP in democrat-controlled cities in 2020. In some democrat burgs -- Portland and Minneapolis -- it has taken on ridiculous and dangerous extents, with local officials ordering police to stand down and even be assaulted and killed by doing so.

All because of "white privilege".

Oh...and because of "orange man bad" in the White House.

That's what George Soros is paying so many of the "looters" for: destabilize the economy, blame Trump, and open the way to anarchy and Marxism in the US.

Others equally filled with TDS such as Michael "Bloominidiot"berg pay to bail arrested looters and rioters out of jail so that they can keep looting, rioting...and casting illegal votes in November.

Anything to get rid of the man that beat Hellary, Queen of the Darkside.

This has led some states that aren't in the control of out-of-control leftists, to push for and pass laws that allow for "stand your ground" and "defend your castle" by homeowners and business owners against the cancer of Antifa, BLM and their bankrollers.

Which doesn't go down well with the lawless.

Here are a few quotes from assorted members of the "looting is reparations" mind set:

Black Lives Matter organizer Ariel Atkins said at a rally Monday that the widespread looting and mob activity that has terrorized large cities in the U.S. is justified because it is "reparations."

----------------------------------------------------------

According to CNN’s Sara Sidner, the destruction came from legitimate grievances.

“I know people see violence and think that people are just taking advantage of the situation and there may be some people who are,” Sidner told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “I don’t know that every single person is doing this borne out of pain. But I can tell you many people are. We’ve seen it. They don’t know what to do with that emotion.”

“So their response, especially young folks, is to lash out,” she continued. “And one of the young folks, we talk to him on your show, you had him on your show. A young man who was from Minneapolis who said, ‘Do you see all this damage here, you don’t listen to us when we speak, so you listen to us now.'”

“So acting out gets attention and they know that, because the other way hasn’t got attention, and hasn’t done anything, it hasn’t changed anything. So they are hoping this will. Will it? I don’t know. I was in Ferguson in 2014 for three months. We are back here again. Same scenario. Just about,” she concluded.

---------------------------------------

(from students at a university being polled about the justification of looting):

“In my opinion…it definitely can be justified given that’s pretty much the only way we can get our message out there,” one student said, with another adding that the looting and rioting is “justified. People in power have stolen so much more. Anything that any of them loot will never match up to how much that’s been stolen from them.”

“I’m in support of the riots personally, whatever you need to do to be heard is the cost of it,” a third student said, adding that anyone who is upset about the financial toll of rioting and looting should “reevaluate” perspectives on people versus objects. When confronted over the fact that someone had to pay for stolen or destroyed objects, the student didn’t back down.

--------------------------------------------------------

From book author Vicky Osterweil who defends looting in a recently released book on the subject:

Can you talk about rioting as a tactic? What are the reasons people deploy it as a strategy? (asked of author Vicky Osterweil and her book defending looting)

It does a number of important things. It gets people what they need for free immediately, which means that they are capable of living and reproducing their lives without having to rely on jobs or a wage — which, during COVID times, is widely unreliable or, particularly in these communities is often not available, or it comes at great risk. That's looting's most basic tactical power as a political mode of action.

It also attacks the very way in which food and things are distributed. It attacks the idea of property, and it attacks the idea that in order for someone to have a roof over their head or have a meal ticket, they have to work for a boss, in order to buy things that people just like them somewhere else in the world had to make under the same conditions. It points to the way in which that's unjust. And the reason that the world is organized that way, obviously, is for the profit of the people who own the stores and the factories. So you get to the heart of that property relation, and demonstrate that without police and without state oppression, we can have things for free.

Importantly, I think especially when it's in the context of a Black uprising like the one we're living through now, it also attacks the history of whiteness and white supremacy. The very basis of property in the U.S. is derived through whiteness and through Black oppression, through the history of slavery and settler domination of the country. Looting strikes at the heart of property, of whiteness and of the police. It gets to the very root of the way those three things are interconnected. And also it provides people with an imaginative sense of freedom and pleasure and helps them imagine a world that could be. And I think that's a part of it that doesn't really get talked about — that riots and looting are experienced as sort of joyous and liberatory.

:-----------------------------------------------

Looting is "joyous and liberatory". Probably so, to those engaged in it. To those it directly hurts, not so much.

Of course the Left doesn't care about those they steal from, ruin, beat up or kill. And, quite simply, that is the cancer of the Left, folks. Period.

That's why common sense, reasonable people seek to pass laws that protect civil society and the rule of law.

Reasonable, rational people don't buy the spew of the Left. They will defend themselves, their loved ones, and their property they worked hard to earn, build and have.

Reparations, hell.



