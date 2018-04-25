Wednesday, April 25, 2018

The Faces Tell It All on Wordless Wednesday

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

You need to get the right linky from my navigation bar. Don't know what happened, but there are a lot more links than just me.

Love this. I think someone farted. Goodness.

Have a fabulous Wordless Wednesday, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺

25 April, 2018 07:57  

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home