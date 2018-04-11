Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Shatner Left Wordless on Wednesday

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

2 Comments:

Blogger pilch92 15andmeowing said...

I love Shatner, he is rarely wordless.

11 April, 2018 07:23  
Blogger Sandee said...

Well if I saw that in the window I'd be a bit wordless too.

Have a fabulous Wordless Wednesday. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺

11 April, 2018 08:17  

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home