IMF Meets WTF
More or less.
When the IMF sends one an unsolicited email announcing that it's helping award you undeserved funds, you know that Kimmel isn't the only fat head out there:
Dear sir,
My name is Mar Luciana Valdez of the Europe office of the Funds Transfer Tracking Bureau of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). I am mandated to inform you that we received reports that you have a transaction overseas. The report shows that to circumvent normal banking procedures you were issued a VISA ATM Card. For some unconventional reasons this transaction was not concluded and your goals were not accomplished after series of
process you went through. Consequently we finally traced the
origin and location of the ATM Card. We therefore decided that
your funds will be released to you through an Auto Loaded System
(ALS). This means that your funds will be auto loaded into your
existing VISA ATM Card. This Auto loading will be monitored by
the High Commission for Better Governance (HCFBG). You are
therefore advised to contact HCFBG who will facilitate the Auto
loading of your funds into your existing VISA ATM Card. HCFBG
E-mail contact is:
hcfbg-tracking@europe.com
Best Regards,
Mar Luciana Valdez
IMF EUROPE
ATM Tracking department.
Such a convincing scam, just like Kimmel put on with DACA.
Let's see how the scammer copes with a little bit of editing:
From: WTF EUROPE <scotta51@ureach.com>
Sent: Thursday, February 8, 2018 4:43 PM
Subject: FROM WTF EUROPE
Dear gender neutral,
My name is Marred Looks Valdez of the Europe office of the F**k
Transfer Tracking Bureau of the What The F**k (WTF). I am person-
dated to inform you that we received reports that you have a trans-
gendered action overseas. The report shows that to circumvent
normal procedures you were issued an inflatable Hellary sex toy in
a box labeled "smashed lamp parts".
For some unconventional reasons this box was not up 50% in the
polls and the goals of the inflatable sex toy were not accomplished
after series of fraudulent investigations of fake dossiers and made
up news stories on cnn and msnbc.
Consequently we finally traced the origin and location of the scam
to Chappaqua. We therefore decided that you should renounce
AlGore and everything democrap, and get loaded on homemade
hootch and mentally marinate until 2024.
This means that you won't be triggered and need a safe room,
puppy videos, and cupcakes by avoiding hearing "Trump" or
"keep more of what you earn" or "work for a living" or "Americans
before illegals" or "Chicks on the Right" or Jimmy Kimmel making a
total leftard ass of himself on late night TV.
Of course, if you operate on the same three atrophied brain
cells that Cher and Maxine Waters do, you're already too
stupid to salvage.
This lame process will be monitored by the High Commission for
Dickie Durbin's Tantrums (HCFDDT). You are therefore advised to
avoid contact with anything remotely akin to HCFDDT in case the
aforementioned brain atrophy is contagious.
If you insist on experiencing stupidity the likes of Joy Behar,
Joy Reid, Don Lemon and Joe Scarborough, you can send
an email to:
hcfbg-tracking@europe.com
Tell them in 200 words or less why Jim Acosta is such a total
twat waffle that Sarah Huckabee Sanders derives glee from
making cry on a regular basis.
