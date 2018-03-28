Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Pick of Wordless Wednesday

posted by Skunkfeathers at 06:42

4 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

A perfect Wordless Wednesday.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺

28 March, 2018 08:13  
Blogger Kathe W. said...

pickture perfect! Hilarious!

28 March, 2018 08:57  
Blogger messymimi said...

Quite an unusual take on a classic.

28 March, 2018 14:14  
Blogger stevebethere said...

LOL thanks for the giggle

Have an eggtastic Easter

28 March, 2018 14:17  

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home