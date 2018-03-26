United Nation Investigation Soivices (UNIS)

7799 Leesburg Pickerel

Suite 1100

North Falls Church of the Perpetual Horkage, VA 22043



Condiment of The Day: dildo relish





READ CAREFULLY IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE FROM A MARMOT



I am Mitch Lawrence the Vice President, Security and

Counterintelligence (CI) for United Nation Investigation

Soivices (UNIS) in alliance with A Community of West

African states (ACOWSASS) with the head up their ass in Nigeria.

We the United Nation government and the United Nation of the

ungoverned, we have been working towards the perpetuation

of Internet Scam around the globe, western part of Africa to be precise.



We want it everyf**kingwhere.



However, it has been revealed that there's no record in your name

anywhere in the world that says you've been sodomized online

by our eagerly standing by operators of dubious antecedence.



Why the f**k not?



if you have been receiving e-mails from Banks, Compensation

Office, Lottery, Inheritance funds e.t.c., you're therefore advise

to respond affirmatively and positively to such e-mails they are

send by hard working and righteous scammers from Third

World sh*tholes who are trying to rip you off your hard earn

money and they are entitled to do this because Barack Insane

Obola said you didn't earn that money and he wants it

redistributed.



Why you not listen to him? You racist????



if you're in communication with any person or office claiming

that we are full of sh*t, we also advise you to stop/seize

further communication and transaction with such person/office

immediately, they are right but that's not the point; they're

fucking with our rice bowl, and you just stop listen to them

and do the right thing and pay us because you owe us.



We have been able to track down so many of this scam artist in

various part of west Africa countries which includes (NIGERIA,

REPUBLIC OF BENIN, TOGO, GHANA CAMERON AND SENEGAL),

and we have offer all of them jobs in our luxury and deluxely

accommodated fly-infested internet café in the Third World

Shithole capital of forever, Lagos Nigeria.



So far, we collect huge amount of money recovered from mugus

like you.



Just not yet from you.



Note this e-mail is been directed to you because during our

investigation, your email address was found in one of the not-

yet-scammed files in our custody. In reference to this regards,

we reckon you owe us the sum of US$17,500,000.00 (Seventeen

Million five Hundred Thousand Dollars).





No sh*t. Really. Really really.



Meanwhile, the Africa Union has requested that we prove

you are not yet a victim of West Africa scam. In plight to this regards

the UNIS have appointed a United Nation base goat sodomizer (Ben Gibson)

here in Nigeria to advocate on your behalf and provide the

requested evidence to prove you owe us big time.





IMPORTANT NOTICE: We have affordable terms for you to pay

off what you owe us and it's only $325.00 a month for the life

of Ben Gibson's sodomized goats.



we think that's fair.



Kindly verify your details to Ben Gibson to enable him process

and secure evidence to prove you owe us you f**king scofflaw

and make sure your details and residential address are provided

correctly to avoid you avoiding any atom of mistake and delay during

processing.



Your Full Name: ................... Full Residential

Address:.......... (P.O.BOX NOT ALLOWED) Direct Phone Number:

.............. Valid ID Card: ....................



CONTACT PERSON: BEN GIBSON



E-MAIL ADDRESS: beng31275@gmail.com



TEL: +1 (707)639-1379



As soon as he received your details, ol' Ben will probably

foul himself repeatedly, as this sh*t hasn't worked very

well to date.

