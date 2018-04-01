You have everything proof to be assured this is legitimate.Please right now, no time to delay as we have to move straight in getting the 12.5 Million US Dollars funds will be transfering by bank to bank there in the U S while I will qiut office to come over.

Please I need your international passport,drivers license or ID scan on attachment,telephone number and address send to me urgently so we can then step forward to the bank in Europe for the due legal transfer process into your account. All documents are intact with me, take note.

Please call me as you send the request. Private telephone +229 69526965

Yours faithfully.

Mr. Michel A.Sabath

LOL...he liked my responds. And I love how his name changes. And will continue to. Meantime, more colorfully metaphoric responds:

You found my email address. With a little bit of work, you can find the rest. If you can't, then doing a deal with you isn't f**king worth it.

Despite how full of crap he realizes that I know him to be, Mr. Nameshifter keeps trying:

Jack,Good morning once again and how are you today.Hope fine?.

Thank you very much for your responds in the first place whether good or bad one. Anyway, I appreciate your anger expressed as a sign of high sense of maturity, intelligence, experience and understanding displayed in your message, although you used the language of total doubts and uncertainty. Well you see my dear friend, your approach and your friendly manner gave me the impression to consider writing you again.

I am not annoyed or provoked about comment because you might really have reasons but I am assuring you 100% with all my heart that this is for real business not jokes.. I only want you as a foreigner to come and work with me in rescuing this abandoned inheritance for the benefit of our both families than allowing our government to divert it if discovered. I know considering the high rate of injustice of man to man, Insincerity, victimization ,Indiscipline, Violent Crimes, Political Snugger y, Oppression, Fear, Insecurity, Corruption, fraudulent activities e.t.c going around the whole world now, yes I am aware the bad eggs has made it impossible and very hard to recognize the good ones but remember one thing in mind that the greatest mountain in life is personal ignorance. Small minds are the first to condemn great ideas. I have always known that the kind of people that always fail in life are people that listen to everybody. Your mind set should determines your life setting. Success is a product of idea. As an educated person, you should listen to your conscience, it is the key to real success and stop following public opinion which is capable of running your future.

Winners always see the strength of God Almighty our creator in battles but losers see the stature of men. Do you know that a man or woman’s greatness lies in his power of thought?. Victory will surely go to the one who never quits.. All achievements that you see have their beginning with critism or something else just like this our own now, so do not always listen to hear-say information. Most people wish for riches, but few provide the definite plan and the burning desire which pave their road to wealth.

My dear friend, bear in mind that he or she who looks into this future with the eyes of fear will see nothing but failer. What you hear determines how you think, how you think determines how you behave and how you behave determines what you becomes. Our future is too good to be ignored. Only fools make permanent decisions without knowledge .Now the diplomat has been repatriated and the consignments register under safe keeping in security company in the Netherlands off which i have given you contact for you to reach the officials and verify. I only wanted for you to provide account and work with me to keep the deposit money after transferred into your account while I prepare to come over for sharing and investment in your country.

But if really search your mind and finally decide not to humble yourself and assist, for the last time let me know in return so that I will look for another person. I am happy that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. God bless you.

Sincerely,

Mr Michel.

I like how he tries to flatter my character while belittling him at the same time, and all the while trying to win ol' Jack over to being scam-able with this sleazy missive.

It pleasures my character to let him know that he failed: