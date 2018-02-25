Rambo XXXIV?
I doubt that there's enough bondo and botox left in Hollyweird to piece ol' Sly Stallone together to run that many sequels.
But this scammer, he don' know that.
Say hello to Dr. Joseph Oja:
From Hon. Dr. O. Joseph
Head, Banking Operations,
Societe Generale Bank Limited.
Good day,
Sequel to the secretive arrangement in regards to the shipment of your consignment, I wish to inform you that all necessary modalities have been completely concluded and have today left my country under high diplomatic immunity to London en-route to your Country by Express Cargo Flight.
Note carefully that the content of the crate is "MONEY" but I did not disclose it to the Courier Services as Money, rather I informed them that the crate contain Vital "DIPLOMATIC DOCUMENTS" belonging to my client (that's you).
Furthermore, the weight of the consignment is 220kg but I manage to pay 120kg, which cost US$75,600.00 but do not worry as I have concluded with them on this regard. All I need now is your maximum co-operation and assistance for a successful and hitch-free delivery to you.
Note that on no account should you disclose the content of the crate with the Diplomatic Courier Services for fear of betrayal. So do not allow them to know that the content is money.
In the meantime, contact the Diplomatic Courier Services on Tel/Fax: +447024045871 to know the actual situation with the consignment and also give them your address where the consignment will be delivered and then get back to me with your DIRECT MOBILE TELEPHONE NUMBER as soon as possible so that I can give you the shipment document.
Meanwhile, I will be coming over to your country immediately the consignment arrives in your Country for my 60% while you take 40% share. Congrats and remain blessed.
Best Regards,
Dr. O. Joseph
Head, Banking Operations,
Societe Generale Bank Limited.
He has no idea what happened to his email, Ma. If he had paid attention that he'd sent it to my character, that would have been easier for him to grasp:
From: Dr. Joseph Oja <drjosephoja33@outlook.com>
Sent: Tuesday, January 23, 2018 1:51 PM
Subject: Sequel to Rambo XXXIV -- Lots of bondo and botox...
Note carefully that the content of the crate is "MONKEY" but I did not disclose it to the Courier Services as Monkey, rather I informed them that the crate contain "DIPLOMATIC FLATULENCE" belonging to my client (which, at this point in the script, that's you...You don't have any lines, you just nod and look on blissfully, f**ktard).
Furthermore, the weight of the consignment is equal to Rosie O'Donnell and Michael Moore combined -- 2200 kilo tons -- but I manage to pay for 120kg, leaving you quite a bill to pay here which by my broken abacus calculates out to about US$75,600.00 but do not worry as I have no problem spending your monkey. I have no problem spanking your monkey, either. All I need now is your maximum co-operation and assistance for a successful and hitch-free delivery to you.
Note that you still don't have any lines here...you just nod and keep your pie hole shut. So do not allow them to know that the content is monkey.
In the meantime, contact the Diplomatic Courier Services on Tel/Fax: +447024045871, ask them if they have Sir Walter Raleigh in a can, and if they do, tell them to let him out and hang up. I promise you that it will annoy them no end. Don't use the "I want to speak to Myra Manes" angle; they're not a funeral home and won't get it.
Best Regards,
Dr. O. Joseph
Dr. O truly did not understand what was dun to his email, Ma. But he did have this to reply with:
go away
Everybody does...which way YOU go?
Apparently, the Doc goes the other way...
