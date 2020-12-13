Sunday, December 13, 2020

If Time Were Ever To Get It Right


 This would be one of two ways Time could finally get a year-end cover right.














This would be the other.

Labels: , ,

posted by Skunkfeathers at 04:54

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

I agree, Mike. Biden is a crook and it's okay with the left.

Don't even get me started on Camel.

Have a fabulous day. My best to Seymour and Element. ♥

13 December, 2020 07:43  

Post a Comment

<< Home