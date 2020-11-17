2020 has seen much. A good deal of it negative.

Not as negative as how the Left has tried to pull the greatest election fraud in US history.

Of course they've played fast and loose with mail-in ballots, especially illegal ones that suddenly showed up AFTER the election that they demand be counted, and are overwhelmingly ALL for Bidumb?

No statistician can buy that.

Whistle blowers reporting that ballots were illegally postmarked the wrong date to make illegal votes 'legal'. Counts conducted 'sans camera'. And much of it in the contested 'swing' states that were trending for Trump, and suddenly, inexplicably going over to Bidumb.

Then there's the Dominion voting machines with the fraudulent software. Converting anywhere from thousands to possibly hundreds of thousands of Trump votes to Bidumb votes in at least 22 states.

Naturally the dems demand that the election results "be accepted", after spending four years not accepting the results of 2016 with one false-narrative investigation after another. The media -- former Fourth Estate 'watch dogs', supposed to be holding power to account -- has largely aided and abetted the dems and have actively suppressed stories of massive, wide-spread vote fraud. Once a "fair and balanced" organization -- Fox News -- even they have joined the Left in conservative censorship and stifling reporting on the wide-spread fraud in an increasing number of cases.

Media ethics and integrity, long dead at cnn, msnbc, npr, the nyslimes, washpoo and social media platforms like TWITter and fascistbook, is now being murdered at Faux.

Granted, the evidence is piling up and the Trump Administration is fighting back like no administration ever has, including against crooked media.

How it ends is anyone's guess at this moment.

But....are we seeing the death of "the great experiment in a constitutional representative form of government" by one toxic party, aided and abetted by a media that has no true grasp of what could happen to IT if the Left wins?





Stay tuned.

