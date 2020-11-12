AOC simply can't keep out of her own way.

Yes, she's that stupid. Which says little for the morons that voted for her.

Here in her own words is AOC as her socialist Dem Party is attempting the biggest election fraud in US history:

New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has asked if anyone is keeping a record of “Trump sycophants” who were “complicit” in his administration, predicting that those who were would try cover up their tracks after Donald Trump leaves office.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday afternoon. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future”.

She followed-up her comments with another tweet that ridiculed Republicans for portraying themselves as the “party of personal responsibility”, yet getting upset at the idea of having to acknowledge their role in Donald Trump’s administration.

“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over the last four years,” she tweeted.

How totally Stalinesque of her. Better yet, she has like-minded idiots out there ready to seize upon her suggestions:

Among those who replied to Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet was Michael Simon, a former Obama administration official who cited the Trump Accountability Project.

“Yes, we are,” Mr Simon wrote. “Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them – everyone.” Here's a few screen shots of what they had put together....before the 'heat' made them try to cover it up:







Proof -- not that any was really needed -- that the dems have become the true malignancy to whatever they touch and control, and seek to kill the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Electoral College with their stalinist/nazi thinking. A proper investigation of massive vote fraud through mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, crooked software in voting machines and more, will hopefully stop them cold in 2020. But count on their malignancy to try again in '22 and '24, if the rule of law stops them this time.









