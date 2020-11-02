Regardless of the outcome of election results on Tuesday, November 3, communist candidate Camel-a BJ Harris says that the actions of BLM, Antifa and their like-minded numbskulls at cnn, nyslimes and other Fourth Estate mediocre outlets will and should continue.

Even if the cancerous dems win.

Ponder that a moment.

2020 has been many things, most of which not good. But it did serve one useful purpose: to unmask just exactly what the Left is, what they want, and what they'll do to get it at any cost.

My favorite saying for the Left and every place they foul with their control is, "dem run, dem ruined".

100% truth.

A bit of humor intercedes here and there, but mostly not, as this is what the Left intends, win or lose:













Yup....that's what the dems promise, win or lose: socialist control, socialist chaos.

Labels: democrat run democrat ruined