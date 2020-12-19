2020 has been hell on tradition. The Left has been okay with that. The majority of us, not so much.





Leftist governors want to dictate your Christmas holiday gathering, just as the Left has tried to undermine Christmas itself for years. They found willing allies in a virus, the DNC and the media.





But I submit that their efforts will in time prove in vain.





Santa has his list bad players from the Left and hasn't needed to check it twice.





Many of us will respond to the leftist repression with dry humor:

















Meanwhile for those of us who don't subscribe to cnn, the dnc and Dominion software fraud, Merry Christmas:









