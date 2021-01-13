Wednesday, January 13, 2021

The Left Is A Cancer

These are the guiding principles of the Left.

No one that believes in freedom believes in this crap.

The Left and the dems believe in this crap.

The Left is a cancer.

Period.
 

posted by Skunkfeathers at 16:12

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Yep, they have been on this mission for decades.

Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺

13 January, 2021 16:55  

