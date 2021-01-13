The Left Is A Cancer
No one that believes in freedom believes in this crap.
The Left and the dems believe in this crap.
The Left is a cancer.
Period.
Labels: maligNANCY, The Left is a cancer
A Skunk with feathers? Danged right...thoughts and musings of just such a skunk, one that learned how to type, conjugate verbiage and communicate thought processes easier than lifting the tail to scatter the opposition. It doesn't always work with 419 email scammers or the pathetically politically correct (which readers will find I ain't). For them, the tail gets lifted, and they get sprayed. *DISCLAIMER*: sometimes, it doesn't pay to drink or eat while reading this h'yar. Just sayin'...
No one that believes in freedom believes in this crap.
The Left and the dems believe in this crap.
The Left is a cancer.
Period.
Labels: maligNANCY, The Left is a cancer
1 Comments:
Yep, they have been on this mission for decades.
Have a fabulous day, Mike. My best to Seymour and Element. ☺
Post a Comment
<< Home