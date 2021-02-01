My online scamming yahdboids seem to have dried up and blowd away of late. There's a persistent 'echo' in that email account.

Until the other morning.

The Mr. Rev. Holtzveer Nebublong sounded me out about supporting charities aligned with OVID relief.

Either his spell check dropped a consonant, or the next round of mask man/woman/gender-neutrality-patrol-dates will be coming out of Nigeria.

Here was a perfect opportunity to get 2021 off to a raging start in February.

Oops:

Dear Mr. Rev. Holtzveer Nebublong:

You will never sell ANY charity relief for ANY combination of letters that make or break sense, until you and your population STOP EATING AMERICAN AMBASSADORS. I've had a full report from Robert Symington, one of your past consumptionaries.

Really, Rev...it's 2021. Eating ambassadors went out with eating Raoul and Jackoff-in-the-box restaurants.

Now, if you'd promise to eat maligNANCY Pelosi if we sent her your way, you'd be redeemed in culinary circles and we can be friends again.

I have the honor to be no one my pet rocks will ever watoosie with.

After 72 hours of silence, I tried to further prod a dialogue...only to have my email bounce off a disabled account.

Guess I'm not off to a "Mr. Manners" start in the year after the Hellary Murder Hornets.









