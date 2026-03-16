Monday, March 16, 2026

Marching Toward Madness

NCAA March Madness is h'yar.

Not sure about the dildos.

Barney still pleads innocent regarding the purple one that interrupted a WNBA game. Sure...
Memetime:















BWHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHA...
Nawp...'twasn't...









Waiting impatiently...
Meantime Iran starts appointing dead leaders to save themselves the trouble of live ones...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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