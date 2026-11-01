When dumb dems come out of their holes with loads of harvested votes from illegals, dead people and inanimate objects to try and steal more power.

Yup...that's what they do.

Memewhile:







And speaking of which, this is the DSA's wish list if demoncraps win House control in November. All the more reason to reject the cancerous lot of them and vote a red wave:

Wonder why I've avoided Waffle House...Spiders are not amused...Conservatives aren't either...Yup...demoncraps will open the borders worse than ever.

Labels: 2026 Dumbdemvember