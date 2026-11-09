Monday, November 9, 2026

DumDemsvember VIII

Yup. Every one of them.

Memetime:








That's not usually me...





Cat needs to keep searchin'...


Probably married...and he folded the towels wrong or left the toilet seat up...

MN voted to keep that around...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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