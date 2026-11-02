Monday, November 2, 2026

DumDemsvember II

Yikes!

Memetime:





 







Dems...common sense runs away from them. I can see why.



Figuratively AND literally...

Cats...be like that.


Yup. That's the truth of it.

Game set match.

Get 'er dun conservatives!

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home