Friday, October 30, 2026

With The End of Acktober Comes...DumbDemvember

Hypocritical demoncraps...no other kind.

Welcome to the end of Acktober, though Halloween is tamale.

DumbDemvember begins Sunday.

Memewhile:









 

Since I've already done it for 16 years, danged right.













He nailed it. Even if he didn't say it, he nailed it.




That's why most ghosts stop at Halloween...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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