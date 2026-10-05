Monday, October 5, 2026

Acktober Is II

Except in movies and TV.

Memewhile:



 




Figures.










Bill that...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Love them all. The Herman one made me laugh out loud.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

05 October, 2026 08:47  

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