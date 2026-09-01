Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Welcome To Sucktember

Welcome to Sucktember. May it be so for democraps the world over.

Memewhile:






The democrap party's evolution in one illustration...

 







True that! Small wonder President Trump canceled the penny...





Culling through Darwinism was considered okay at one time...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

I need eye bleach after seeing Maxine Waters. Good grief.

Have a fabulous day and week, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

01 September, 2026 10:01  

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