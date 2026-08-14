Friday, August 14, 2026

Arrrrgust Arrrrgh XI

Yeah...right.

Memewhile:








 








Yup...shore is.






DOH...gotta be democraps...

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

So much material. Love the I voted one. The dems know how to work that one.

Have a fabulous day and weekend, Mike. My best to Seymour. ♥

14 August, 2026 11:28  

Post a Comment

<< Home