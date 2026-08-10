Monday, August 10, 2026

Arrrrgust Arrrgh VII

This is what the democraps are touting for their presidential candidate in 2028. 

Their stupid is still digging the hole deeper.

Memewhile:









 








Yes they would.





The mosquito is playing violin for a mentally ill person who just got misgendered...

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posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

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