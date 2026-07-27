Monday, July 27, 2026

July If You're A Dem XIX

Yup...'tis.

Memewhile:



















Yeah, she would.

Labels:

posted by Skunkfeathers at 00:30

1 Comments:

Blogger Sandee said...

Love them all. We are on the same page, Mike.

Have a fabulous day and week. My best to Seymour. ♥

27 July, 2026 09:09  

Post a Comment

<< Home